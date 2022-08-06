Advertisement
Sheikh Rasheed says responsibilities fallen on judiciary shoulders

RAWALPINDI: Former Minister of Interior and chairman of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday tweeted about the ongoing political turmoil in the country and says that whole responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of judiciary, BOL News reported.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Rasheed states, “Political instability and unrest will create further chaos and distraction. Those who try to disqualify Imran Khan and his party will regret it. The political turmoil in August will only add to the domestic and public problems. Responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of the judiciary. August 30 is an important date.”

According to the details, the Speaker of National Assembly, Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, had accepted the resignation of the nine MNAs. Elections in the nine constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 25.

Moreover, the political instability in Pakistan has created more problems for the political parties. On August 05, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan decided to contest the whole 9 seats in the by-elections for the National Assembly seats.

Imran Khan to himself contest by-election on nine National Assembly seats
Imran Khan to himself contest by-election on nine National Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced...

Imran Khan said, “They want to single out me. I will fight them in every field. They think that they will get me disqualified. Insha Allah, they will not be able to get me disqualified,” he said.

According to Imran Khan, the general elections in Pakistan will be held this year.

