  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day

Advertisement

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri and the Malaysian people on their National Day.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wrote, “Warmest congratulations to @IsmailSabri60 & the people of #Malaysia🇲🇾 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of independence. I attach great importance to the development of Pak-Malaysia relations & I believe both nations are ready to make efforts to bring MPCEPA to a new level.”

Advertisement

 

The day marks the Federation of Malaya’s independence from British colonial authority in 1957. Over 20,000 people gathered at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 1957, as government officials screamed “Merdeka!” seven times in a declaration of freedom.

Malaysia was created in 1963 when Singapore, a former British colony, and the East Malaysian republics of Sabah and Sarawak joined the Federation of Malaya. Malaysia Day commemorates this occasion. Singapore withdrew from the federation in August 1965.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story