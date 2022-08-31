Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Malaysian PM, people on their National Day

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri and the Malaysian people on their National Day.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wrote, “Warmest congratulations to @IsmailSabri60 & the people of #Malaysia🇲🇾 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of independence. I attach great importance to the development of Pak-Malaysia relations & I believe both nations are ready to make efforts to bring MPCEPA to a new level.”

The day marks the Federation of Malaya’s independence from British colonial authority in 1957. Over 20,000 people gathered at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 1957, as government officials screamed “Merdeka!” seven times in a declaration of freedom.

Malaysia was created in 1963 when Singapore, a former British colony, and the East Malaysian republics of Sabah and Sarawak joined the Federation of Malaya. Malaysia Day commemorates this occasion. Singapore withdrew from the federation in August 1965.