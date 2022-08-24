Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Ukrainian PM, people on their National Day

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Swedish PM, people on their National Day
Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh...
Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their National Day.
In a message, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh said, “My sincerest congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine on your 31st Independence Day. Unlike in the past, this Independence Day is being celebrated in extremely difficult times but I hope you will overcome this situation and protect your country’s sovereignty with resilience and perseverance. I wish prosperity and new energy to the friendly Ukrainians.”
Congratulations to @ZelenskyyUa & the people of Ukraine🇺🇦 on your 31st Independence Day. Unlike in the past, this day is being celebrated in extremely difficult times but I hope you will overcome this situation & protect your country’s sovereignty with resilience.#SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/1VQJl2wsuKAdvertisement
— Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) August 24, 2022
