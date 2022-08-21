Sindh could be declared ‘calamity-hit’ after heavy downpours: CM Murad

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the entire province could be declared “calamity-hit” after torrential downpours.

At a press conference at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building in Hyderabad, the chief minister apprised that the entire province had received 400 percent more rainfall this year as compared to the average annual downpours during the monsoon season in recent years.

The chief minister said after undertaking a day-long visit to several districts of Hyderabad division, he had reached to the conclusion that the ongoing rains were the most torrential in the province’s history.

He admitted that the rainfall had affected hundreds of thousands of people across the province, also causing devastation of crops, houses and livestock. “The entire province may have to be declared as the calamity hit,” he regretted.

Meanwhile, announcing the relief package, CM Sindh said the provincial government would provide financial support worth of Rs25,000 per household to the affected people, adding that the amount would be released in coming two weeks.

“The government will provide relief to the affected people and we are assessing the total losses as well,” he told.

The chief minister said the government was employing all resources to drain out the rainwater from the flooded rural and urban areas.

The Sindh government has declared Tando Muhammad Khan as calamity hit after heavy rainfall in the city. The region received record rainfall in July and August. The chief minister has ordered Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah to build a proper drainage system in the city.

