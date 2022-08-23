Sindh govt announces holidays on Aug 24 & 25 due to expected rains

The Education Department, Government of Sindh has announced two days’ holiday on August 24 (Wednesday) and 25 (Thursday) in all schools and colleges in view of predicted heavy rains by the Met Office in the province.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the decision had been taken in view of heavy rainfall across Sindh.

The MO has forecast that a new spell of heavy rain system has entered from India.

Earlier, the different areas of Karachi received light rain in the evening.

Hyderabad and other cities of Interior Sindh also received heavy showers on Tuesday.

It was raining cats and dogs in Badin when this report was being filed.

The Met Office predicted that the heavy rains across the province would continue for the next three days. Karachi will receive heavy shower on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi has also postponed examinations for Aug 24 and 25 in view of the weather situation.

BIEK Chairman Dr. Saeeduddin said that the new date of exams will be announced later

On the other hand, the Sindh government has declared 23 districts of the province as calamity-hit.

As per details, due to the recent rains and the damages caused by it, 23 districts have been declared catastrophic. The data shared by Minister of Information revealed that 239 people died and 701 were injured in Sindh due to stormy rains.

In Hyderabad division, 31,684 houses have been partially destroyed and 25,812 houses were completely ruined, while 830 cattle have also been killed.

In Mirpur Khas Division, 90,070 houses were partially destroyed and 23,587 houses were completely shattered, while 348 cattle were killed and livestock was damaged.

In Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 54,962 houses have been partially destroyed and 23587 houses have been completely shattered. While 696 cattle were also killed.

In Sukkur division, 8,850 partially while 2,311 houses were completely destroyed and 75 cattle were also killed.

In Larkana Division, 24 people died during the last 24 hours, so far 43,096 houses were partially destroyed and 53,640 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,201 animals were also killed.

Currently, there is a high level of flood in the Guddu barrage, the water inflow in the barrage is 4 lakh 82 thousand 900 cusecs and the outflow is also 4 lakh 82 thousand 900 cusecs, informed Sindh Information Minister.

There is a moderate level of flood in Sukkur barrage where the water inflow is 4 lakh 17 thousand 900 cusecs and the outflow is also 4 lakh 17 thousand 900 cusecs, said Sharjeel Inam Memon.