VCs should start flood relief campaign for flood victims

Minister sent letter to 27 public and private universities

It is our national duty to stand with the affected sisters and brothers in this difficult situation

Advertisement

Karachi-The Sindh government has directed vice-chancellors(VCs) of all public and public universities of the province including Karachi to establish flood relief camps.

Minister Universities & Boards, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo instructed the vice chancellors of all public and private universities to start a flood relief campaign for the flood affectees.

The Universities Minister Ismail Rahoo sent a letter to 27 public and private universities in Sindh including Karachi. He directed the university faculty and students to collect funds, clothes, food, and other supplies for flood victims of the province. These items should be collected and distributed among the victims.

Rahoo said students and faculty members of universities can render their services voluntarily. It is our national duty to stand with the affected sisters and brothers in this difficult situation.

In a letter, Ismail Rahoo said if possible, medical campuses should also be established in the universities for flood victims. Ismail Rahoo directed Secretary, Universities & Boards Department Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon to stay in touch with all VCs.

Advertisement

Also Read COAS to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh and Balochistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh...