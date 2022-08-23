KARACHI: The Sindh government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions as it would be difficult to hold the elections due to continuous rains badly damaging the infrastructure.

The provincial government said another rain spell in Sindh was expected from Tuesday, as per the Met Office.

The government further said the police and other relevant departments were engaged in relief operations in interior Sindh. It would be difficult to provide security for the elections in such emergency situation.

The Sindh government requested the ECP to consider a new date for the second phase of local bodies elections.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the ECP has said that the local bodies elections in Karachi Division would be held as per the schedule on Aug 28.

He further said that the decision about the election in Hyderabad Division would be taken keeping in view the convenience of the voters.

As per the unconfirmed and unofficial results of all 263 polling stations, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mahmood Baqi Moulvi had swept the NA-245 by-election as he stood first by getting 29,375 votes whereas MQM’s Moeed Anwar achieved the second position by acquiring 13193 votes, however, TLP’s Ahmad Raza 9836, independent candidate Farooq Sattar 3468 and Pak Sarzameen Pakistan (PSP) candidate Hafiz Uddin 1118 votes stood third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Earlier, the polling process was completed in a very peaceful and smooth way and no untoward incident was reported from any area of the constituency during the polling of the NA-245 by-election.