Sindh govt sets up relief fund for flood victims

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has set up the ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’ to collect donations for victims of floods that have devastated the province.

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement about the relief fund.

He said the government has decided that all PPP members of Sindh Assembly, provincial ministers, advisers, and assistants will deposit their one month salaries in the special fund.

He said all government employees above Grade 17 will deposit their 5 days salary and all employees of Grade 16 and below will deposit their 2 days salary in the relief fund.

The minister appealed to international donor agencies and philanthropists to support the Sindh government in flood relief.

Advertisement

The current rains are an epic disaster. Millions of people have been displaced. In this difficult time, the entire Pakistani nation should unite and actively participate in the flood relief work,” the provincial minister said.

Sindh Flood Relief Fund

Account No. 0301-000210-6100

IBAN PK90SIND0003010002106100

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharjeel Memon reached the site of the breach in Rahuki distributary in Hyderabad. He supervised the work to plug the breach with the help of heavy machinery, irrigation staff and local people.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon also directed the irrigation authorities to closely monitor the Rahuki and Husri distributaries.

Advertisement

He said that in the situation caused by the recent extraordinary rains, the protection of the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the government and it will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

The provincial minister also visited different areas of the district and reviewed rain situation. He asked the district administration to provide relief to the rain-affected people and cooked food should be provided to them.

Also Read Flood continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan as death toll mounts to 230 Five more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours: PDMA...