SIT to investigate May 25 torture: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: PTI, the provincial government’s ruling party, has approved the creation of a special investigation team (SIT) to track down police officers responsible for torturing party members during the Azadi March on May 25.

At the meeting, which was held at Chief Minister House and presided over by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Sibtain Khan, Hashim Dogar, Aijaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Cheema, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema were also present.

A special investigative team (SIT) for May 25 with the authority to summon Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar would be formed. The Punjab government will inform the SIT of its formation in the following week.

In a week, the SIT will report its findings, according to Fawad Chaudhry.

A committee will be formed to investigate the actions taken by the previous deputy speaker, Dost Muhammad Mazari, it was further determined by Speaker Punjab Assembly. Using the court order as justification, Mazari permitted the police to access the assembly grounds. The committee will decide if this constituted going beyond his constitutionally mandated authority.

“The court order did not issue any directive to bring police inside the assembly hall,” Fawad Chaudhry said.