SIUT dispatches medical teams for Larkana and Lasbela

  • A full-fledged medical team comprising doctors, specialists, and para-medical staff who attended to patients and provided them treatment on the spot
  •  The patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure and trauma,
  • The immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot
Karachi-Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) the country’s known tertiary medical care institution has rushed two medical teams to the flood-affected areas as a part to provide relief to the vulnerable and affected population.

A full-fledged medical team is based in Uthal of Lasbela district comprising doctors, specialists, and para-medical staff who attended to patients and provided them treatment on the spot.

The patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma, and gastrological disorders. The immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot.

Another team with the same composition of doctors, specialists, and support staff have traveled to Sukkur and Larkana region. The turnout of the affected population in this region was massive.

Most of the patients who reported were found suffering from dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia, and gastrological disorders.

SIUT has always responded whenever national calamities struck the country. Teams were sent in 2010 floods and earthquakes which rocked the country in 2005.

