Six asphyxiate in Rohri during Muharram Procession

SUKKUR: Six people suffocated to death during ‘Shama Gul’ Muharram Procession in Rohri in upper Sindh.

Police reported that several individuals suffered and six died from suffocation while paying reverence to Zareeh-i-Aqdas during a 550-year-old “Shama Gul” (lights off) parade in Rohri’s congested streets.

The streets in Rohri, a little city on the opposite bank of the Indus from Sukkur, are quite modest. The fatal disaster was made worse by the humid weather.

Every year, thousands of mourners travel to Rohri from all across the nation to take part in the famous Muharram mourning march.

According to a long-standing custom, the procession’s lights are turned off at midnight, and activities continue in the dark as the faithful offer silent prayers in remembrance of the Karbala martyrs.

The Muharram Procession passes through its traditional route through Shahi Bazaar, National Bank Chowk, Chabotra Chowk, Dhak Bazaar, Gajwani Muhalla and Wichoro Chowk, terminating at Dargah Haider Shah Haqani at Karbala Chowk. The procession next day begin from Karbala Chowk and, passing through the GT Road, ends at the graveyard behind Rohri railway station.