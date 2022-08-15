Speaker NA: Grand National Dialogue is key for political stability

Grand National Dialogue is the solution for long-term political stability says Speaker NA

We need good conduct for the welfare and improvement of the state since behavioral transformation does not require a budget or cash but rather a collective choice

“5-6 MNAs have not even resigned, 12-14 have claimed they do not wish to quit, and the others have stated that someone produced their false signs,” he remarked

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf On Sunday stated that we must prioritize achieving sustainable goals for the country and for that the Grand National Dialogue is the solution for long-term political stability.

In an interview with a private news station on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th anniversary of independence, he stated that we need good conduct for the welfare and improvement of the state since behavioral transformation does not require a budget or cash but rather a collective choice.

He stated that communal knowledge was essential, that spreading peace is a community responsibility, and that we must preserve the country from division. He also stated that as NA Speaker, he disliked accepting resignations.

“5-6 MNAs have not even resigned, 12-14 have claimed they do not wish to quit, and the others have stated that someone produced their false signs,” he remarked when questioned about his choice to accept mass resignations of PTI MNA. “They (PTI MNAs) are living in lodges, and the bulk of them want to return to NA,” he explained.

“As politicians, we cannot reject a discussion; we must lay aside our egos for the sake of our country,” stated NA. He further said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave every Pakistani citizen the right to vote.

Advertisement

Also Read COVID-19 updates in Pakistan: 2 deaths, 400 new cases reported in 24 hours Pakistan reported two deaths and 400 cases of COVID-19 in the last...

The speaker emphasized the need of maintaining democratic continuity. In response to another query, he stated that they would appreciate a favorable shift in mindset if adopted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “If he comes out for constructive conversation, we would welcome him,” the speaker remarked.