Special Public Prosecutor appointed in Shahbaz Gill’s case

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor in the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill who has been remanded in judicial custody.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification appointing Supreme Court Advocate Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad as Special Public Prosecutor to oversee the case.

The Ministry of Interior issued the notification after approval from Law Ministry. A copy of the notification has been sent Chief Commissioner and Inspector-General Police Islamabad.

On Friday, a district and sessions court on Friday rejected the extension of physical remand granted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case related to giving a statement against the armed forces.

The court dismissed police request for an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand. Shahbaz Gill was presented handcuffed in court amid strict measures before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir.

During the hearing, police sought an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. The investigating officer said mobile phone was not recovered from Gill’s car. He said the recording of the statement given in the TV programme matched Gill’s voice.

Gill told the court that he was subjected to torture during detention. He complained that his medical checkup has not been conducted despite the court’s order. He further said that he was prevented from meeting his lawyer and was not even allowed to sleep at night.

Gill said he cannot even think about giving any statement against the armed forces. He said a fake medical report was presented in court while his checkup was not done. The court rejected the extension of physical remanded and sent him to judicial remand in Adiala Jail.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill and urged the judiciary to take notice.

In a tweet, the former prime minister questioned under what law and whose orders is this being done. He said Shahbaz Gill should be given a “fair hearing” if he has broken any law.

He said the Constitution and all laws are being violated with impunity just to “salvage the imported government of crooks” He said the judiciary needs to take notice of the situation. He said a climate of fear is being spread to make people kowtow before cabal of crooks.

