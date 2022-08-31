Khawaja Saad Rafique added that the current flood has also broken the record of 2010

He said that economic self-reliance is our only goal and the IMF fund is only temporary relief

Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira said that armed forces, civic organizations, and all relevant authorities are fully focused on the relief and rescue of flood-affected people

Advertisement

Islamabad-Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said, “A comprehensive strategy for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of the country will be announced soon,” Bol News reported.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad along with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira. Khawaja Saad Rafique added that the current flood has also broken the record of 2010, which caused a lot of destruction in the country.

He asked all the political forces to show unity instead of pursuing their interests in this difficult time. He said that the entire international community is helping Pakistan in this crisis, but Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has been engaged in political disputes and diverting attention from the flood situation since the first day of this calamity.

Regarding the economic situation, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that economic self-reliance is our only goal and the IMF fund is only temporary relief.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said that armed forces, civic organizations, welfare organizations, and all relevant authorities are fully focused on the relief and rescue of flood-affected people.

Advertisement

He said that political point scoring in this critical situation is very sad. He further said that action is being taken on anti-state and contempt of court.

Also Read President underlines need for long-term planning to control flood devastation President Dr. Arif Alvi here Wednesday said the recent flood has made...