Syed Mehdi Shah appointed as Gilgit-Baltistan Governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Section 33(3) of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018.

President Alvi accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on June 24, 2022. He also nominated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Ali as the acting governor till the appointment of the new governor.

Syed Mehdi Shah was the first Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and served in the post from 11 December 2009 to December 2014.

The post was created under Presidential Order for Governance 2009 for Gilgit Baltistan and First Legislative Assembly came into being. Mehdi Shah was elected as chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

He also served as the President of Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He contested in 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections from GBA-7 constituency but lost to Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon.

The post of GB Governor fell vacant on April 19, 2022 after Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon resigned from office after Shehbaz Sharif took over as prime minister.

Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was appointed governor Gilgit-Baltistan on September 27 2018. He was the Gilgit-Baltistan chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

