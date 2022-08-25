Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah

GUJRAT: A case has been registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the judiciary and government officials, Bol News reported.

The case was registered by a citizen Shehkaz Aslam, a resident of Mauza Kunjah, in Industrial Area 2 police station of Gujarat, the hometown of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

A copy of the First Information Report (FIR), seen by Bol News, said Rana Sanaullah blatantly targeted the honourable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

It said Rana Sanaullah threatened the Chief Secretary and his children. It said Rana Sanaullah threatened to surround the judiciary and stop judges from doing illegal work,

It further mentioned that Rana Sanuallah threatened the commissioner, deputy commissioner and the administration for performing their duties It added that Rana Sanaullah’s statement caused anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

The case was registered under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 189 (knowingly disobeys the order, and thereby causes danger of riot) and 505 (criminal intimidation, insult, prejudicial act and annoyance).

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hasim Dogar said the charges in the FIR against the incumbent federal interior minister are serious and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

آج گجرات کے تھانہ انڈسٹریل ایریا میں رانا ثنا اللہ کے خلاف معزز عدلیہ اور سرکاری افسران کو ڈرانے دھمکانے کے خلاف پولیس نے ایف آی آر درج کر لی ہے۔ انتہای سنگین الزامات ہیں اور آئین اور قانون کے تحت کاروائ عمل میں لائ جاے گی pic.twitter.com/al5f7Dz3SU — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) August 25, 2022





