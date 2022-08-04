Terrorist killed during IBO in Miran Shah

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed a terrorist during an Intelligence Based Operation in general area of Miran Shah in North Waziristan district, Pakistani military’s media wing reported.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Ansar Ali having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom, it added.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The statement further said that security forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. “Sacrifices of our brave soldiers will bring long term peace in the country,” the ISPR maintained.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowshehra on Thursday (today).

On arrival at Military College of Engineering (MCE) Risalpur, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The army chief visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

He was briefed that CEMS, a state of the art training facility, was contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, police and military personnel from friendly countries.

“This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror as it enabled manpower to search/ identify IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing/ dismantling terrorists infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection,” he was apprised.

General Qamar Bajwa visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test/ verify various standards of huge infrastructures.