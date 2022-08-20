Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire while conducting an operation. Security forces also recovered arms and explosive material from their possession.

Among the killed terrorists was commander Khabaib alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, who was involved in the suicide attack on the security forces convoy in Mir Ali earlier this month.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

Earlier on August 15, Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali district of North Waziristan.

According to a statement by the military press wing, a terrorist Qari Sami, who was involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, was killed. It added there was a fierce exchange of fire from both sides.

Pakistan Army personnel responded to the fire exchange and killed the wanted state terrorist. Moreover, weapons were also recovered from the terrorist killed during the operation. ISPR said the residents of Mir Ali have fully supported the operation to end terrorism in the region.

On July 12, security for­ces killed six terrorists dur­ing an intelligence-based operation in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan,

One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement. It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

