Three Indian officers sacked for firing missile into Pakistan

Three officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been sacked for “accidentally” firing a missile into Pakistan.

Indian media reported that the Indian government held the three officers primarily responsible for the missile fire incident that took place in March this year. Earlier, the Indian Defence Ministry had termed it deeply regrettable and blamed it on technical malfunction.

“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the Indian government said.

On March 24, the then National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf had said the recent missile “misfire” from India proved that India was “an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons” and the threat it posed to regional security must remain an issue of international concern.

“Make no mistake, India has become an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons and the world is beginning to recognise Pakistan’s longstanding concern on this count,” Dr Moeed Yusuf had said in a tweet.

He HAD noted that the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in its 48th session HAD highlighted the threat to regional security, due to its recent missile launch that landed in Pakistan.

“It is also only natural that countries who were reportedly looking to buy Indian missiles and other equipment are having second thoughts,” the National Security Adviser had said.

“We hope that OIC CFM 2022’s declaration will increase global calls for accountability and a transparent joint investigation will be ensured,” NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf had said.

India on March 11, two days after the crash of an unarmed supersonic missile in Pakistani territory had admitted that it was an “accidental firing of a missile”

The irresponsible handling of a supersonic missile had sent jitters across world capitals as the incident could have led to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries. The missile travelling at a speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 40,000 feet had crossed the path of international civilian flights, before crashing 124 km inside Pakistan, and damaged a civilian building.

Moeed Yusuf had said, “The missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of international concern. Indian attempts to brush it off cannot mask the gravity of the episode.”