Three key TTP commanders including Khalid Khorasani killed

PESHAWAR: Three key commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an attack in Paktia province of Afghanistan, Bol news channel reported on Monday.

Among the dead are former deputy amir of TTP Omar Khalid Khorasani, Hafiz Daulat and Mufti Hassan.

Omar Khalid Khorasani’s car was hit by an explosion in Birmal city of Paktia province, Taliban sources confirmed. The explosion was purportedly to be a mine, the sources said.

Omar Khalid Khorasani hails from Mohmand Agency of tribal areas in Pakistan. He once was the deputy amir of TTP, while Mufti Hassan was a main leader of ISIS in Afghanistan. Mufti Hasan, Khorasani’s son in law, has also been considered responsible for the clash among TTP groups, the sources said. While, commander Daulat Khan was considered to be the main commander of Omar Khorasani.

The three TTP leaders are considered to be extremely important in talks between Pakistan and the TTP and were on their way from Kantar to Paktia for consultations.

A photo of Omar Khalid Khorasani with Senator Hilal ur Rehman is doing rounds on social media, in which they could be seen talking. Hilal-ur-Rehman also belongs to Mohmand Agency and was part of jirga in Kabul for peace talks with the TTP.

It is pertinent here to mention that the news of Omar Khalid Khorasani’s death circulated in 2017 as well.

Omar Khorasani was also considered a close associate of slain al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

On August 2, the diplomatic sources had said neither Pakistani airspace was used in the drone attack against al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul nor the United States authorities had sought any kind of intelligence assistance from the country.

Pakistan was not asked for any kind of cooperation in the drone operation against Ayman al-Zawahiri, the diplomatic sources had said.

Ayman al-Zawahiri had fled North Waziristan and went into hiding in Afghanistan in 2004, they had said adding that he had moved from the border area to Kabul some time ago.

The US had tracked his presence in Afghanistan based on secret information, the sources had said.

US President Joe Biden had confirmed that Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.