Thunderstorm with rain expected today in Karachi

KARACHI: A thunderstorm with rain is expected today in the city of Quaid. The current temperature in the city is 31 degrees centigrade, with a humidity level in the air of up to 77 percent, the Meteorological department of Sindh released a statement.

According to the meteorological department stats, the minimum temperature recorded today was 25.5C and the temperature can reach a maximum of up to 34C. Rain expected today in Karachi till midnight. Low-leveled areas can face urban flooding due to heavy rains.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz mentioned that all the relevant departments are asked to stay on high alert during the rain hours. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is also directed to make possible arrangements during rain, according to the Chief Meteorologist.

Moreover, he added that another spell of heavy rains is approaching Karachi from August 16 to August 18, which will affect most of the districts and cities of Sindh.

The Met Office has predicted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab in the coming days.

In a weather advisory on Saturday, the Met Office said that depression has developed in the Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along the Makran coast.



Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on Tuesday. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir from Sunday till Tuesday with occasional gaps.