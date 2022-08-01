Trailer clashes with bus, results in 1 death and lefts 10 injured

A sad incident surfaced at Shah Shams Interchange where a traler and a passenger bus clashed with each other, resulting in one death and leaving ten people injured

MULTAN: A sad incident surfaced at Shah Shams Interchange where a traler and a passenger bus clashed with each other, resulting in one death and leaving ten people injured, BOL News reported on Monday.

As per the details, Rescue 1122 officials told BOL News that ten wounded people were given medical aid at the spot of the incident and their condition is out of danger. Furthermore, the officials informed that the bus was traveling from Mansehra to Sukkur and that the incident happened due to the negligence of the driver, as he slept while driving.

The security guard of the private bus service lost his life in this dangerous incident, and the driver ran away from the spot of the incident. According to research, among fifty factors and diseases that cause deaths in Pakistan, traffic accidents are in the fifteenth spot.

In Pakistan, the number of people who die due to traffic accidents is higher than the number of individual deaths that occur due to AIDS, poor nutrition, epilepsy, violence, various types of cancer, and suicides.

According to the report, motorcycles, auto-rickshaw drivers, and drivers of automobiles and vans had the most traffic accidents, followed by buses and trucks.