Turkish aircraft carrying relief items makes emergency landing in Karachi

The plane made and emergency landing at Karachi airport.

KARACHI: A Turkish aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood victims on Sunday made an emergency land at Karachi, Bol News reported.

This is the second aircraft of the Turkish Air Force which landed at Karachi airport carrying relief items for flood victims.

The aircraft made the emergency landing after one of the engines malfunctioned. The plane’s pilot told the Air Traffic Controller that the left engine had stopped functioning and an emergency landing will be required.

According to Civil Aviation Agency (CAA) sources, the airport authorities immediately make all necessary arrangements and the Turkish Air Force pilot skilfully landed the plane. It was reported that oil was leaking from the left engine of the plane.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan welcomed the officers of Turkish Air Force at Karachi Airport. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials are present at the airport.

Earlier today, another plane of the Turkish Air Force on Saturday evening landed at Karachi Airport carrying special humanitarian aid for the flood victims

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani received relief supplies from Turkish authorities. Turkish Consulate and NDMA officials are also present at the airport along with the PDMA Sindh DG Salman Shah.

The relief goods includes food items, tents, mosquito nets and other items. The relief goods will be distributed among the flood victims.

Turkiye is dispatching two planes of relief goods for flood victims of Pakistan tomorrow (Monday), said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said that the planes would land at Karachi Airport and Turkiye counsel general would deliver relief goods to the Pakistani authorities.

The flood aid includes tents, medicines and other necessary things. Turkiye is also expected to dispatch more aid in the coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and informed him about the large-scale devastation in the wake of recent floods and torrential rains.

