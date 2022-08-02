Advertisement
  Two dead, 30 injured as coach overturns near Matiari
The accident occurred on the National Highway near New Saeedabad.

HYDERABAD: At least two people were dead and more than 30 others were injured on Tuesday morning when a passenger coach overturned in Matiari district, Bol News reported.

The accident occurred on the National Highway near New Saeedabad where a speeding coach overturned, resulting in the death of two people including the driver. More than 30 other passengers, including women and children, were injured in the accident.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Shikarpur. The coach driver Adnan died on the spot while another deceased passenger was identified as

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility. In the absence of the Motorway Police, local residents shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital New Saeedabad, According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver fell asleep.

In another incident on Tuesday, three people were injured when a roof of a double-storey house collapsed in Baldia Town. The injured were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi. Hospital sources said an injured woman passed away during treatment. She was identified as Azra. The injured include Zia-ur-Rehman and Shahid.

Pakistan News


End of Article
