Both the scholars including Muhammad Jamal and Zaid Abdul Razzak were pursuing their Ph.Ds.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the students

ISN strives to promote all relevant aspects of molecular and cellular neuroscience

Advertisement

KARACHI– The International Society for Neurochemistry (ISN) has awarded two Ph.D. students of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, the “ISN Travel Award” to attend the ISN-APSN 2022 Meeting in Honolulu, the USA from August 28 to September 1, 2022.

The Spokesman of the ICCBS – the University of Karachi on Tuesday said that both the scholars including Muhammad Jamal and Zaid Abdul Razzak were pursuing their Ph.Ds. under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Shabana Usman Simjee at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Society for Neurochemistry, established in 1965, is the only international society focused on neurochemistry. The ISN strives to promote all relevant aspects of molecular and cellular neuroscience.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General congratulated the students, and said, “Our students at the ICCBS – University of Karachi are committed to winning and achieving different national and international awards by the virtue of their academic excellence, which adds a feather in the cap of the international center.”

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also congratulated the students for their achievements.

Advertisement

Also Read AKU receives occupational health and safety certification AKU has received certification for its efforts to address potential work-related occupational...