Two police officials martyred in Bajaur district blast

BAJAUR: Two police personnel were martyred and another injured in a landmine blast at Dama Dola in tribal district Bajaur on Friday.

According to the Bajaur district police officer (DPO), search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

On June 23, at least two persons were killed and five children injured in a mortar bomb blast in Wana, a town of South Waziristan district.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident had occurred in a scrap shop of Wana market. Children were playing with an old mortar bomb which exploded in the shop.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

On May 16, Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani had said foreign powers seemed to be involved in the blast that occurred in Karachi’s Kharadar cloth market.

He had said the incident appeared to be similar to the one that took place few days ago in Saddar.

He had said evidence suggested that explosive material was planted in a motorbike. Pakistani intelligence agencies were working to demystify the incidents, he had maintained.

Saeed Ghani had said it was not possible to keep an eye on every single person in such a big city.

Meanwhile, DIG Police Sharjeel Kharral had said they could not check, if someone parked a motorcycle in such a large population.

At least one person was killed and 10 other people were injured in a blast that took place at Karachi’s Iqbal Cloth Market in Kharadar near Memon Mosque on May 16.

Police had said that the nature of the blast could not be ascertained so far, adding that the Bomb Disposal Squad had been called. However, the fire had erupted at the site at once. The deceased was identified as Sania, wife of Khalid.

The dead and injured had been shifted to Karachi Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.