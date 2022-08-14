Two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack check post in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Amy were martyred and another was injured on Sunday as terrorists attacked a security check post in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred on the eve of Independence Day when armed gunmen attacked the check post in Khost district near Harnai.

The military’s press wing said the security forces foiled the attack as the terrorists retreated to the mountainous areas where they are being pursued.

During the attack, there was a heavy exchange of dire between the terrorists and security forces. As a result, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting against the terrorists. Naik Atif and sepoy Qayyum were martyred while Major Umar was injured in the incident.

The ISPR said, “on the eve of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging Balochistan’s peace, stability and progress.”

In another attack, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an IED explosion in Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR said an explosive device exploded in Baraal area of ​​Dir in which two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch district Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The military’s press wing said that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on and Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

