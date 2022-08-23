Two youths killed in Sajawal lightning strike

Two youths were killed in a lightning strike near Jati Chowk of Mirkhana Mori, Sajawal on Tuesday.

Three including a woman were also injured in the incident. However, the deceased were identified as Aziz Mallah and Gulzar Mallah.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Mirpur Bithoro Taluka hospital.

The relatives of the victims told that the youths were working in rice field when the tragic lightning incident took place.

The hospital management handed over the bodies to the heirs after medical and legal proceedings.

