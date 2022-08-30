UAE operates air bridge to provide flood relief items to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The move follows the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide to relief aid, shelter materials and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan due to the repercussions of the recent floods.

This assistance includes tons of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, aimed at contributing in efforts to relieve the affected population and providing the necessary needs in such circumstances, especially for vulnerable groups of women and children.

UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi issued a statement and extended condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Pakistan on the victims of recent devastating floods across the country, and express his sympathy with the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The ambassador said the rirst Emirati relief aid plane was landed in Islamabad on Sunday, carrying various food and shelter aid, to be followed by a number of other aid planes over the coming days to provide support to mitigate the repercussions caused by the recent floods and torrential rains in Pakistan.

He said these assistance programs confirms the depth and strength of the relations between the two brotherly countries. He said the UAE has contributed over the past decades in alleviating the many humanitarian crises that Pakistan witnessed, especially those related to natural disasters.

The envoy said the importance of humanitarian support for the affected regions in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is based on a specific priority by providing relief to people and facilitating their lives, in accordance with the approach and principles of the UAE leadership in human development.

He said the relief efforts have been hampered in flood hit areas, but charitable organization such as UAE Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and other charitable organizations are working closely with Pakistani authorities to provide rescue and relief assistance aid to the victims

He said they are distributing food packages, shelter and medical supplies among the affected peoples in all provinces, and a Mobile clinic is also treating people in flood hit areas of Sindh province.

He reiterated the UAE’s firm commitment to support people of Pakistan in the difficult times, and expressed readiness to provide every possible assistance in coordination and partnership of the Pakistani authorities.

