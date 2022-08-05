Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call from President of UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

According to ISPR, the President of UAE expressed deepest condolences over tragic loss of precious lives due to helicopter crash in Lasbela.



It is pertinent to mention here that on 1st August, the six officers and soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.