UAE to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistanl, says PM Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was going to make investment in various sectors of Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said both brotherly countries were very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship.

Terming Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as his brother, the prime minister thanked him for investment in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interests.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial relations and Qatar is home to over 200, 000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in development of both countries.

On July 31, the government and people of Pakistan had extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had read.

Pakistan stood in solidarity with the fraternal people and government of the United Arab Emirates, the ministry had added.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai were in contact with the UAE government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals. The missions had been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods.

On June 8, talking to Commander Qatar Air Force Major General Jassim Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mannai, who called on him in Rawalpindi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looked forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatari Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, matters of mutual & professional interests and regional security situation were discussed.