Edition: English
UN SG Guterres will visit Pakistan on Sept 9 to express solidarity over flood disaster

Image: File

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Pakistan on September 9 to express solidarity over the flood disaster and with flood-hit victims.

The UN Spokesperson announced the SC’s visit during a press briefing at the agency Headquarters on Tuesday.

António Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday (Sept 9).

Pakistan is going through the worst flood situation of its history, affecting millions of men, women and children.

The UN secretary General will visit flood-affected areas and meet homeless families.

He will also observe how we are working with humanitarian partners to support the government’s relief efforts and provide aid to millions of people.

The visit of António Guterres will also help highlight the impacts of natural disasters.

His visit will also strengthen Pakistan’s collective efforts to further mobilise international aid.

