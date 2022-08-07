Up to 47 mm rain recorded in Karachi today

KARACHI: Karachi on Sunday received light to moderate rain in different areas, Bol news channel reported.

From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, the heaviest rain, 47 mm, was recorded in Gulshan e Hadeed area. 43 mm rain was recorded in Quaidabad, 20mm at Jinnah Terminal, 9.1 mm at Old Airport, 7 mm at Faisal Base, 6 mm in Saadi Town, 2.2 mm in Korangi and 2mm in Gulistan e Johar. While, Faisal Base and Kemari received 1 mm rain each.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Karachi. The maximum temperature ranged between 30-32 degrees Centigrade with high 80% to 90% humidity.

The Met Office said Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of monsoon winds. It had predicted heavy rainfall in the city after August 10.

In its daily weather report, the PMD said that monsoon currents are entering central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting the western and upper parts of the country. The Met Office forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

Lahore downpours

Meanwhile, heavy rain in different areas of Lahore has inundated the low-lying areas and suspended flight operations. Various areas of Lahore including Johar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Kot Lakhpat, Township, Industrial Area, Iqbal Town, and Green Town received rainfall.

There was also rainfall recorded in Samanabad, Ichhra, Mozang, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Fatehgarh, Tajpura, Harbanspora. Gulshan Ravi, Chaubarji, Shamnagar, Sanda, Garhi Shahu, Jail Road and Civil Secretariat.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that the federal cabinet has declared a monsoon emergency and stressed there is need to be prepared for a new spell of rain which is starting in some areas of the country from August 7.

Sherry Rehman directed all concerned institutions and administrations to be alert during monsoon rains and NDMA, PDMA and all provincial and district administrations need to take precautionary measures. The minister requested people to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming rain spell.