WASHINGTON: The United States Sunday greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.

“We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX.

Also Read US Ambassador wishes Pakistan on Independence Day KARACHI: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also congratulated Pakistanis on...

“The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond.

Advertisement

“We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Independence Day!”

Meanwhile, United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also congratulated Pakistanis on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

“On behalf of the US Mission to Pakistan and the people of the United States of America, we wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day,” he said in a video message with the Asalam-o-Alaikum greeting.

He recalled that over the last 75 years, both countries have built an enduring partnership and strong bonds between people.

He said they have sent thousands of Pakistani exchange students to the United States and donated over 77 million Covid vaccines. He said in the last fiscal year, US direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent, making it the top export destination.

The ambassador said they will continue to work side by side to tackle the challenges that we face. “Happy Independence Day,” he said in Urdu.

Advertisement

US Ambassador Blome and Karachi Consulate staff celebrated Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day by cutting a cake and singing Pakistani national songs.