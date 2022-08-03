Advertisement
Usman Buzdar appointed PTI’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

  • Usman Buzdar has been appointed as PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly
  • PTI has approved an 18-member cabinet in Punjab
  • Five PTI MPAs are expected to take oath in first phase
LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. PTI Chairman Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as parliamentary leader after holding a consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and party leaders.

PTI chief Imran Khan also approved an 18-member cabinet for the Punjab Assembly for the newly formed government in Punjab.

According to reports, only PTI ministers would take oath in the first phase. The PTI has also withdrawn two ministries given to the PML-Q in former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet.

PTI MPAs Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hashim Dogar, and Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan are likely to be part of the cabinet  The time and date of the oath ceremony of the ministers would be announced later.

PTI senior leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Local Government, Yasmin Rashid the Ministry of Health, Aslam Iqbal the Ministry of Housing and Works and Murad Raas the Ministry of Federal Education.

Muhammad Basharat Raja is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Bakht the Finance Ministry, Khurram Shahzad Virk the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Yassir Humayun the Ministry of Higher Education and Muhammad Hashim Dogar the Ministry of Interior.

Ali Afzal Sahi, Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan might also be assigned ministries.

