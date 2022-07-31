Uzbek singer sings Pakistani patriotic song

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has released a Pakistani patriotic song sung by Uzbek singer on its twitter handle.

Rhymes of the song are: ‘Sun and Moon pay their respects, My beloved Pakistan, I am ready to render any sacrifice.’

The song presents a glimpse of the warm hospitality displayed by Uzbekistan at an official lunch as hosts of the recently concluded SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent.

Warm hospitality on display by the hosts 🇺🇿 during recently concluded SCO Council of Foreign Ministers❗️
🎶سورج کرے سلام۔چندا کرے سلام۔پیارے پاکستان سب تجھ پے قربان🇵🇰
'Sun & Moon pay their respects, My beloved Pakistan, I am ready to render any sacrifice'

On March 17, Pakistan Army media wing had released a new song “Shad Rahay Pakistan” in connection with the Pakistan Day, which is observed on March 23.

“The song Shad Rahay Pakistan is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

As per details, the song is the composition by singer Shuja Haider who is also the lyricist of Shad Rahay Pakistan.

“The anthem encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan’s flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come”, the ISPR had added.

Pakistan Day falls on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940.