Watch special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’ on 10th Muharram

In Muharram-e-Harram, ‘Bol Entertainment’ is conducting a special broadcast for its viewers in which the important aspects of Karbala incident will be highlighted.

In the special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’, religious scholars will talk about the story of Karbala field and in these broadcasts, the leading scholars of the country will join and narrate the heart-wrenching story of cruelty and brutality in Karbala field.

The Muharram Al Haram special broadcast will conclude with a special prayer for the security and stability of Pakistan, while children’s and women’s majalis will also be part of the special broadcast.

Prominent and renowned naatkhawan and nohakhawan will have the privilege of reading nohas, marsiyas and salaam in the broadcast.

Commencement of special broadcast

10th Muharram Al Haram broadcast will start with Pakistan’s most popular game show “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” which will start at 12 AM and end at 3 AM.

Viewers of ‘BOL Entertainment’ will be able to watch their favorite program ‘Star Players’ from 3AM to 4 AM and repeat programs of ‘BOL Nights’ from 4 AM to 5 AM.

On ‘Bol Entertainment’, on the 10th of Muharram, from 5:00 am to 6:00 am, the religious program “Ya Allah Madad” will be broadcast for its viewers, in which the religious scholars from all over the country will renew the faith of the viewers by faith-enhancing discussion.

Viewers will be able to watch “Sitcom” at 6 am, “John Cartoon” at 6:30 am, “Sitcom” at 6:40 am, “Croro Mein Khel” at 7 am and 7:30 am. After which the host Faheem’s program “Tik Tok Show” will be aired from 8 am to 9 am.

For the audience of “Bol Entertainment” at 9 o’clock, “Bacho ki Majlis” hosted by Syed Ahmad Sabatin Jafari will be played on repeat to provide information about the role of children in the events that took place in Maidan e Karbala.

In the special broadcast of 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram, viewers will be shown “Manqbat” on repeat at 9:30 aM. From 10 AM to 11 AM, “Khawateen ki Majlis” hosted by Sayeda Al Shaba Fatima will be played on repeat.

On the 10th of Muharram, repeated programs of “Kush Raho Pakistan” will be aired from 11 am to 2 pm, while “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” will be repeated from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The viewers of ‘Bol Entertainment’ will be able to watch host Faheem’s ‘Tik Tok Show’ in repeat from 5 pm to 6 pm.

In the special transmission of 10 Muharram Al Haram, “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” will be broadcast from 6 pm to 11 pm, which will be hosted by the famous religious scholars of Pakistan. They will narrate the story of atrocities and sufferings faced by the grandson of the Prophet (SAWW).

In the special broadcast of ‘Bol’, viewers will be able to listen to the country’s leading religious scholar Allama Kokab Noorani in the program on the topic of “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” from 6 pm to 7 pm and from 7 to 9 pm the famous religious scholar Allama Shahnshah Naqvi will narrate the heart-wrenching story of cruelty and brutality in Karbala field.

The viewers of “Bol Entertainment” will be able to watch “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” hosted by Allama Nusrat Bukhari from 9 pm to 11 pm, while the special broadcast of 10 Muharram Al Haram will end with Zameer Akhtar’s “Majlis”, which will be aired on ‘Bol Entertainment’ from 11 pm to 12 pm.

