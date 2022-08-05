Watch special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’ on 8th Muharram

In Muharram-e-Harram, ‘Bol Entertainment’ is conducting a special broadcast for its viewers in which the important aspects of Karbala incident will be highlighted.

In the special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’, religious scholars will talk about the story of Karbala field and in these broadcasts, the leading scholars of the country will join and narrate the heart-wrenching story of cruelty and brutality in Karbala field.

The Muharram Al Haram special broadcast will conclude with a special prayer for the security and stability of Pakistan, while children’s and women’s majalis will also be part of the special broadcast.

Prominent and renowned naatkhawan and nohakhawan will have the privilege of reading nohas, marsiyas and salaam in the broadcast.

Commencement of special broadcast

8th Muharram Al Haram broadcast will start with Pakistan’s most popular game show “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” which will start at 12 AM and will end at 2 AM.

The viewers of ‘Bol Entertainment’ will be able to watch their favorite program ‘Kata Kat Show’ from 2 to 3 AM.

On the 8th of Muharram, you will be able to watch repeated programs of “Star Player” from 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM and “Bol Nights” from 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

“Bol Entertainment” will broadcast a special religious program “Ya Allah Madad” for its viewers at 5 am in relation to Muharram-ul-Haram, in which leading scholars from all over the country will refresh the faith of the viewers by giving faith-enhancing talks. .

Viewers will be able to watch `Sitcom’ at 6 am, “John Cartoon” at 6:30 pm, “Sitcom” at 6:40 am, “Croro Mein Khel” at 7 am and 7:30 am.

“Tik Tok Show” hosted by Fahim will be aired from 8 am to 9 am for the viewers of “Bol Entertainment” followed by “Kata Kat Show” from 9 am to 10 pm.

On the 8th of Muharram, repeated programs of “Kush Raho Pakistan” will be aired from 10 am to 1 pm, while “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” will be repeated from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Viewers will be able to watch host Faheem’s “Tik Tok Show” from 4 pm to 5 pm and “Kata Kat Show” from 5 pm to 6 pm in repeat.

In the special Muharram Al Haram broadcast, a majlis will also be held for children, which will be hosted by Syed Abbas Taqi. Will provide information regarding. In the special program starting at 6:00 pm, Syed Abbas Taqi will provide information regarding the incidents which took place in Karbala field, specially role of children.

‘Bol Entertainment’ has also brought a program exclusively for women which will be hosted by ‘Syedah Shireen Zaidi’ and the viewers will be able to watch the program called ‘Khawateen Ki Majalis’ from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Viewers will be able to watch a special broadcast of “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” hosted by Mufti Samar Abbas at 7:30 PM, in which he will narrate the story of the atrocities and sufferings of the Prophet’s grandson in the field of Karbala.

A special program named “Manqbat” will be aired on “Bol Entertainment” at 8:30 PM while viewers can watch “Khawateen Ki Majalis” hosted by Syeda Ronak Batul Rizvi from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Hosted by Muzaffar Hussain Shah, “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” will be aired at 10 pm, in which viewers will be guided and informed about Muharram.

The special broadcast of 8th of Muharram will end with Zameer Akhtar’s “Majlis” which will be aired from 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM on Boll Entertainment.

