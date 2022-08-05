Watch special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’ on 9th Muharram

In Muharram-e-Harram, ‘Bol Entertainment’ is conducting a special broadcast for its viewers in which the important aspects of Karbala incident will be highlighted.

In the special broadcast of ‘Bol Entertainment’, religious scholars will talk about the story of Karbala field and in these broadcasts, the leading scholars of the country will join and narrate the heart-wrenching story of cruelty and brutality in Karbala field.

The Muharram Al Haram special broadcast will conclude with a special prayer for the security and stability of Pakistan, while children’s and women’s majalis will also be part of the special broadcast.

Prominent and renowned naatkhawan and nohakhawan will have the privilege of reading nohas, marsiyas and salaam in the broadcast.

Commencement of special broadcast

9th Muharram Al Haram broadcast will start with Pakistan’s most popular game show “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” which will start at 12 AM and end at 3 AM.

Viewers of ‘BOL Entertainment’ will be able to watch their favorite program ‘Star Players’ from 3AM to 4 AM and repeat programs of ‘BOL Nights’ from 4 AM to 5 AM.

On ‘Bol Entertainment’, on the 9th of Muharram, from 5:00 am to 6:00 am, the religious program “Ya Allah Madad” will be broadcast for its viewers, in which the religious scholars from all over the country will renew the faith of the viewers by faith-enhancing discussion.

Viewers will be able to watch “Sitcom” at 6 am, “John Cartoon” at 6:30 am, “Sitcom” at 6:40 am, “Croro Mein Khel” at 7 am and 7:30 am.

Faheem’s program “Tik Tok Show” will be telecasted from 8 am to 9 am for the viewers of “Bol Entertainment” followed by “Bacho Ki Majlis” hosted by Syed Abbas Taqi at 9 am will be conducted on repeat, in which information about the events that took place in Karbala, especially the role of children, will be provided.

In the special broadcast of the 9th of Muharram, viewers will be able to watch repeat telecast of “Manqbat” at 9:30 AM. From 10 AM to 11 AM, “Women’s Majlis” hosted by Sayeda Sheerin Zaidi will be played on repeat.

On the 9th of Muharram, repeated programs of “Kush Raho Pakistan” will be aired from 11 am to 2 am, while “Game Show Aise Chale Ga” will be repeated from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The viewers of ‘Bol Entertainment’ will be able to watch host Faheem’s ‘Tik Tok Show’ on repeat from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Viewers will be able to watch a special ‘Majlis’ for children at 6 PM hosted by Syed Ahmed Sabatin Jafri.

On the 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, “Majalis for Women” will be broadcast, which will be hosted by Sayeda Alishba Fatima.

The audience of “Bol Entertainment” will be able to watch a special broadcast of “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” hosted by Muzaffar Hussain Shah at 7:30 PM, in which he will narrate the story of the atrocities and sufferings of the Prophet (SAWW)’s grandson in the field of Karbala.

In the special broadcast, a special program called “Manqbat” will be aired at 8:30 PM, while viewers will be able to watch “Ishq Hussain Mein Bol” hosted by Allama Riaz Johari from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, in which viewers will be guided and informed about Muharram.

The special broadcast of 9th of Muharram will end with Zameer Akhtar’s “Majlis” which will be aired from 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM on Boll Entertainment.