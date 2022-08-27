Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Water level begins to rise at Kotri Barrage

Water level begins to rise at Kotri Barrage

Articles
Advertisement
Water level begins to rise at Kotri Barrage

Water level begin to rise at Kotri Barrage

Advertisement
  • There is capacity of 9 lakh cusecs water to pass
  • Inflow of water at the Kotri Barrage has reached 315,000
  • Manchar Lake, Darawat Dam and Nai Gaj also overflowed from Sindh reservoirs
Advertisement

 

Hyderabad-The water level at Kotri barrage is on the rise due to the influx of flood water in Indus River from across the country.

The Irrigation Department Sindh said that there is a capacity of 9 lakh cusecs of water to pass through the Kotri Barrage. Currently, the inflow of water at the Kotri Barrage has reached 315,000 cusecs and the outflow  of water in the downstream is more than 315,000 cusecs.

The water level at Kotri Barrage reached 72 feet, Manchar Lake, Darawat Dam and Nai Gaj also overflowed from Sindh reservoirs due to rain and flood water.

The extra water has also been released from Manchar Lake into the Indus River and high alert has also been issued after dangerous increase in the level of water in lake.

The water level in the lake reached more than 21 feet while the Darawat Dam at Jamshoro also began to overflow.

Advertisement

The Irrigation Department says that due to overfilling of the dam, excessive water is being released through the spillways. More than 120,000 acre feet of water has been stored in Darawat Dam.

According to the Irrigation Department, the drainage water from Sanghar, Nawabshah, Badin, Mirpurkhas entered into LBOD which caused overflow. The LBOD capacity is 4,600 cusec.

Also Read

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story