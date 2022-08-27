There is capacity of 9 lakh cusecs water to pass

Hyderabad-The water level at Kotri barrage is on the rise due to the influx of flood water in Indus River from across the country.

The Irrigation Department Sindh said that there is a capacity of 9 lakh cusecs of water to pass through the Kotri Barrage. Currently, the inflow of water at the Kotri Barrage has reached 315,000 cusecs and the outflow of water in the downstream is more than 315,000 cusecs.

The water level at Kotri Barrage reached 72 feet, Manchar Lake, Darawat Dam and Nai Gaj also overflowed from Sindh reservoirs due to rain and flood water.

The extra water has also been released from Manchar Lake into the Indus River and high alert has also been issued after dangerous increase in the level of water in lake.

The water level in the lake reached more than 21 feet while the Darawat Dam at Jamshoro also began to overflow.

The Irrigation Department says that due to overfilling of the dam, excessive water is being released through the spillways. More than 120,000 acre feet of water has been stored in Darawat Dam.

According to the Irrigation Department, the drainage water from Sanghar, Nawabshah, Badin, Mirpurkhas entered into LBOD which caused overflow. The LBOD capacity is 4,600 cusec.

