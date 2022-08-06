Weather update: Chances of rain in most cities

Weather will be partly cloudy in most cities of the country

The weather in the capital is likely to be hot and humid today with chances of rain

All other provinces will witness scattered showers

ISLAMABAD: The country is currently in the grip of a monsoon and the weather will remain humid and partly cloudy in most cities with chances of rain.

As per Meteorological Department, the weather in the capital is likely to be hot and humid today with chances of rain and thunderstorms.

The weather department also predicted that most parts of Punjab will remain hot and humid with the possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers.

On the other hand, in most of the districts of Sindh today it will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi.

The forecast for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the weather will be partly cloudy including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand, Khyber and Kurram.

The same is the forecast for the calamity-hit Balochistan, with weather to be cloudy with chances of rain. The region has been badly hit by the previous spell and has claimed nearly 170 lives so far.

