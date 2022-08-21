RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the country had no future where there was no accountability of big thieves.

Imran Khan said this while addressing a gigantic rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. “I start my ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ from the park where first prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, who stood with Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was martyred,” he said.

He said it’s a matter of the people’s future that he was worried about, because he had been blessed by Allah with all the things. He said when those people were in the power who ruined the country’s future, they can only be defeated by people’s power.

“I promise that until I get my people real freedom, I will remain on streets, I will awaken the nation. Why Imran Khan was removed through foreign conspiracy? Was Imran buying big palaces abroad? Was he building factories, doing money laundering or what,” he asked.

The PTI chief said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made 17 factories in 1990 after he came into power.

The former prime minister expressed anger over arrest, torture and humiliation of Shahbaz Gill. “I feel ashamed that in our country people are debased like this. Not even in an animal society somebody is tortured by stripping him naked,” he said.

He said what Shahbaz Gill said, you could not even judge it. While, Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and others clearly spoke against the establishment, he maintained.

He said he was treated like that to make him an example for the PTI in a bid to terrorise its other leaders.

“Army cannot unite the whole nation, but a political party can. I ensure you that the crisis of Sri Lanka could erupt here if a political party is removed between the masses and authorities,” he said.

He also requested the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as PTI supporters to help the flood-hit people.

Imran Khan said when police tortured them on May 25, police told them that they were pressurized by “the neutrals” for that. The chief election commissioner was trying his best to disqualify him and he received a message that they were also under pressure, he said. “Whatever wrong happens, it is done by you,” he maintained.

Imran's regime changed because he did not want to serve the US and he wanted to make an independent foreign policy, he added.

“An independent foreign policy is for the benefit of people of the country. And I came into power against the foreign policy which makes you slave and serves others’ interest,” he said adding that our 80,000 people were martyred in the war on terror, which he never wanted. Our tribal areas ruined due to this war, he said.

“Why would I like our relations to grow bad with Afghanistan? If I was getting cheap oil from Russia then why should I not provide cheap oil to the nation? If India can give its people petrol/diesel in Rs25 less then why should I not do the same,” he queried.

On disempowering of his government, he said his government was removed despite record export and growth. The electricity which was Rs18 per unit had gone up to Rs36 a unit, he maintained.

He compared prices of different essential commodities one year ago and today and said the inflation had skyrocketed since their government was dismantled.

Imran said there was only one solution to bring out the country from the quagmire, that was election.