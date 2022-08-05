World does not even give us money now, says Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said now the world does not even give us money, Bol news channel reported.

In a statement, Miftah Ismail said, “We need to think of lasting development for the country. Debt is required to reduce the budget deficit. People mind it when we imposed super tax.”

He said collection of sales tax was enough, all the people were in the tax net. The Ministry of Finance had suggested to impose Rs3,000 on traders, he said.

He said it’s no secret that the country had lagged behind, so, it’s imperative that we collected tax in the country. “We need to increase exports of the country,” he said.

The finance minister said they had done their part, and now the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would do its too. “Hopefully, the economy will go towards growth,” he maintained.

Earlier, speaking at a ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the economic indicators were now positive because of the prudent decisions taken by the government.

“Steps are being taken to control imports and increase exports to stabilize the economy,” he said.

The finance minister said the incumbent government paid heavy price for the wrong policies of the previous government. He said the government had no other option but to withdraw oil and power subsidies.

Miftah said new measures had been taken to broaden the tax base to stabilise the national economy. He said the rupee was now gaining its value after positive response of the IMF for revival of the loan programme.

On August 2, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He had said this while talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its president, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had stated.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers had also attended the meeting, it had added.

The delegation members had shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax.