RAWALPINDI: A floral wreath was laid at the mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed (martyr), Nishan-e-Haider at his native town in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan to pay homage to the brave son of soil.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Major General Jawwad Ahmad laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the shaheed attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Havaldar Lalak Jan had embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland in 1999 during Kargil War.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Major Talha Manan in Islamabad on Sunday, who embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Also Read ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today 22nd Shahadat anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today...

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul while having interaction with Major Talha Manan’s family.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also accompanying the PM.

Speaking on the occasion, she said martyrs were the pride of our nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain. She said shaheed (martyr) Talha Manan’s sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered.

On the other hand, on Saturday night, two soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fire-raided a security forces post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan.

Advertisement

Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.

As a follow up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well.

During the skirmish, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced shahadat besides Major Umer who got injured while causing losses to the terrorists.

At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.