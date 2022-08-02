RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has found the wreckage of the aviation helicopter that went missing in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations has confirmed.

In a tweet, the military’s press wing said the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter on flood relief operation was found in Musa Goth, Winder in Lasbela District.

It said that all six army officers and soldiers, including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, embraced martyrdom. It added the accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigation.

The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences and said the nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt General Sarfraz Ali and other army officers.

“They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of soil,” said the prime minister said in a tweet. His expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

President Dr Arif Alvi called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressing his condolences for the martyrs of the helicopter accident. He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of army officers and soldiers.

PTI chairman Imran Khan also expressed his condolences over the “tragic news” about the army aviation helicopter crash and martyrdom of all six on board. He expressed his condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs.

“I had the privilege of knowing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali whom I found to be a thorough professional & an upright, honest human being,” he added.

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter en route from Quetta to Karachi with senior officials aboard had gone missing, the ISPR said on Monday. The wreckage of the helicopter was found after hectic efforts for several hours in the flood-affected areas.

Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in the province, was also on board.

Major Saeed Ahmed was piloting the helicopter while Major Talha Mansan was the co-pilot . Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Engineer Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, and naik Mudassir Fayyaz were also onboard.

