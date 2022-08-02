Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail
Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Articles
Advertisement
Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail
Advertisement
  • Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail
  • Yasin Malik started an inexhaustible hunger strike against a fair hearing in the false abduction case of Rubiya Saeed and deprived him of the right to appear in person in a Jammu court
Advertisement

DELHI: Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Mishal Malik, the wife of the resistance leader, confirmed this news via her official Twitter handle.

Mishal expressed on her Twitter about this news and stated, “I am glad 2 announce that my husband ,Great Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has broken his Fast unto death in Tihar Jail after 12 days. Thank you 4 all ur prayers &efforts for raising a voice. Allah is indeed Most Merciful #JusticeForYasinMalik #FreeYasinMalik.”

Advertisement

On July 22, Yasin Malik started an inexhaustible hunger strike against a fair hearing in the false abduction case of Rubiya Saeed and deprived him of the right to appear in person in a Jammu court.

Yasin Malik was admitted to New Delhi’s RML Hospital after fluctuating blood pressure and refused to eat anything again after returning to jail.

Jail officials said in this regard that Yasin Malik has postponed his hunger strike for two months at the request of Sandeep Goyal, Director General of Delhi Jail Affairs.

Earlier on July 30, Mishal Malik wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she mentioned the health situation of her husband and questioned the Indian government’s injustice trial.

Also Read

PTI case on resignation from parliament heard in IHC
PTI case on resignation from parliament heard in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) case against the speaker of the National...

In her letter, Mishal mentioned that Yaseen Malik is being severely tortured in prison where he was sentenced to life in the Indian Jail. According to her, Yaseen Malik is on a hunger strike and his health is continuously deteriorating. “During the case trial, Yaseen Malik asked to be present during the hearing, but the Indian authorities carried his case without his presence,” Mishal Malik claimed in her letter to the Indian PM.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aman Exercise to pave way for peaceful, secure region: PM
Aman Exercise to pave way for peaceful, secure region: PM
Federal Cabinet approves mini-budget of Rs170bn taxes
Federal Cabinet approves mini-budget of Rs170bn taxes
LHC upholds removal of AGP, other officers by caretaker govt
LHC upholds removal of AGP, other officers by caretaker govt
First heat wave will hit Karachi from Feb 16 to 21
First heat wave will hit Karachi from Feb 16 to 21
President Alvi refuses to issue ordinance to enforce mini-budget
President Alvi refuses to issue ordinance to enforce mini-budget
Pakistan's 20-member rescue, medical team leaves for quake-hit Syria
Pakistan's 20-member rescue, medical team leaves for quake-hit Syria
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story