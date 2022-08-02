Yaseen Malik breaks fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Yasin Malik started an inexhaustible hunger strike against a fair hearing in the false abduction case of Rubiya Saeed and deprived him of the right to appear in person in a Jammu court

Advertisement

DELHI: Resistance leader of Kashmir, Yaseen Malik broke his fast to death after 12 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Mishal Malik, the wife of the resistance leader, confirmed this news via her official Twitter handle.

Mishal expressed on her Twitter about this news and stated, “I am glad 2 announce that my husband ,Great Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has broken his Fast unto death in Tihar Jail after 12 days. Thank you 4 all ur prayers &efforts for raising a voice. Allah is indeed Most Merciful #JusticeForYasinMalik #FreeYasinMalik.”

I am glad 2 announce that my husband ,Great Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has broken his Fast unto death in Tihar Jail after 12 days. Thank you 4 all ur prayers &efforts for raising a voice🙏🙏🙏Allah is indeed Most Merciful #JusticeForYasinMalik #FreeYasinMalik pic.twitter.com/d8W1PUejbT — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) August 1, 2022

Advertisement

On July 22, Yasin Malik started an inexhaustible hunger strike against a fair hearing in the false abduction case of Rubiya Saeed and deprived him of the right to appear in person in a Jammu court.

Yasin Malik was admitted to New Delhi’s RML Hospital after fluctuating blood pressure and refused to eat anything again after returning to jail.

Jail officials said in this regard that Yasin Malik has postponed his hunger strike for two months at the request of Sandeep Goyal, Director General of Delhi Jail Affairs.

Earlier on July 30, Mishal Malik wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she mentioned the health situation of her husband and questioned the Indian government’s injustice trial.

Also Read PTI case on resignation from parliament heard in IHC Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) case against the speaker of the National...

In her letter, Mishal mentioned that Yaseen Malik is being severely tortured in prison where he was sentenced to life in the Indian Jail. According to her, Yaseen Malik is on a hunger strike and his health is continuously deteriorating. “During the case trial, Yaseen Malik asked to be present during the hearing, but the Indian authorities carried his case without his presence,” Mishal Malik claimed in her letter to the Indian PM.