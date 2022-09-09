104 new dengue cases reported in Karachi

104 more dengue fever cases were detected throughout Karachi city in the last 24 hours out of which 45 surfaced in Karachi East

In September, a total of 633 dengue fever cases surfaced far out of them 622 were recorded in the Karachi division

This year, the majority of dengue fever cases were registered in District East 1,130, followed by District Central 679 and District South 540

Advertisement

KARACHI-As many as 104 more dengue fever cases were detected throughout Karachi city in the last 24 hours out of which 45 surfaced in Karachi East.

Death due to dengue fever was also reported from Karachi East.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 3,201 dengue cases in the province out of which 2,829 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 07, 2022.

In September, a total of 633 dengue fever cases surfaced far out of them 622 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of dengue fever cases were registered in District East 1,130, followed by District Central 679 and District South 540 while 175 in the Tharparkar district.

Advertisement

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash.

Also Read Dengue fever cases on rise in Karachi As many as 97 more dengue fever cases were detected across the...