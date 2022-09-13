13 more deaths in Balochistan, toll nears 300

Balochistan reported 13 more deaths taking the toll to 294

QUETTA: The flood-hit Balochistan reported 13 more deaths taking the toll to 294, shows data released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The calamity-hit province has been braving casualties plus waterborne diseases since the monsoon rains caused destruction in the area.

As per reports shared by the PDMA, so far 294 people have succumbed to the flood while 172 are injured.

The dead people included 138 men, 65 women, and 87 children from Balochistan.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the province leaving the people open-mouthed under bare skies with nothing in their hands. The citizens in the worst-hit areas have been waiting for relief from the government and NGOs.

Army officials along with NDMA and other NGOs have been striving hard for relief activities in the region.

On the other hand, several waterborne diseases are also on the rise in the province including diarrhea, malaria, dengue and gastro.

Moreover, the people in the flood-hit areas are also facing severe skin diseases.

