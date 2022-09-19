Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

Advertisement
  • Dengue upsurges as an epidemic in the capital of Sindh as 349 out of 386 reported from Karachi
  • 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city
  • The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109
Advertisement

KARACHI: Dengue upsurges as an epidemic in the capital of Sindh as 349 out of 386 reported from Karachi, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city. The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109, according to the Department of Health Sindh.

The provincial department of health further reports that 74 cases were reported in the district East, 70 positive cases came out to be in the district Central, and 38 cases were reported in District Malir.

In the district South, 33 cases were reported, 18 in Kemari District, and seven were reported in the West District of Karachi. Moreover, 2818 cases of dengue were reported in Karachi alone in September.

In August 1265 cases were reported in the metropolitan city. Meanwhile, in the current year, 5589 cases were reported in total, as per the data shared by the department of health.

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of rise in dengue cases in Sindh  
PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of rise in dengue cases in Sindh  

Prime Minister assigned Chief Commissioner Islamabad to device strategy in collaboration with...

Furthermore, the Sindh Health Department reports 28 cases in Hyderabad, 5 in Mirpurkhas, 2 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 1 each in Larkana and Sukkur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story