349 new cases of dengue reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue upsurges as an epidemic in the capital of Sindh as 349 out of 386 reported from Karachi, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, 11 people lost the battle of their lives fighting dengue in the city. The majority of dengue cases in Karachi have been reported from District Korangi, where the figure has risen to 109, according to the Department of Health Sindh.

The provincial department of health further reports that 74 cases were reported in the district East, 70 positive cases came out to be in the district Central, and 38 cases were reported in District Malir.

In the district South, 33 cases were reported, 18 in Kemari District, and seven were reported in the West District of Karachi. Moreover, 2818 cases of dengue were reported in Karachi alone in September.

In August 1265 cases were reported in the metropolitan city. Meanwhile, in the current year, 5589 cases were reported in total, as per the data shared by the department of health.

Furthermore, the Sindh Health Department reports 28 cases in Hyderabad, 5 in Mirpurkhas, 2 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 1 each in Larkana and Sukkur.