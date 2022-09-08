In the last 24 hours, 35 people lost their lives due to the flood situation in Sindh out of which 21 died in Jamshoro, five in Shaheed Benazirabad, three in Badin, three in Tando Muhammad Khan, two in Nausherferoz and one in Ghotki

Karachi-As many as 35 more people lost their lives due to flood-related incidents across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 577 in the province.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) report, In the last 24 hours, 35 people lost their lives due to the flood situation in Sindh out of which 21 died in Jamshoro, five in Shaheed Benazirabad, three in Badin, three in Tando Muhammad Khan, two in Nausherferoz and one in Ghotki.

The dead include 15 children, 14 men, and six women.

PDMA said a total of 577 people have died and 8,321 were injured in Sindh between June 20 and September 7. Out of total deaths, 251 were children, 220 men, and 106 women.

Since the beginning of the monsoon, a total of 8,321 people were injured in rains and flood-related occurrences across the province. The injured include 3,231 children, 2,923 men, and 2,167 women.

In Pakistan , Sindh province remains the worst affected where authorities report a total of 577 deaths so far out of which majority were children.

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the local government along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been striving hard for the rescue and rehabilitation services in the flood-affected areas.

He said that around 172,000 tents have been delivered to the flood-hit areas and 100,000 camps and 100,000 mosquito nets are also being delivered in the region so far.